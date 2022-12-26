ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

