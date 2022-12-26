ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 61,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 216,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 807,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

