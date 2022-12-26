Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ARE opened at $147.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average is $148.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

