Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

