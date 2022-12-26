Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.70 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

