Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,079,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 492,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,490 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE PAA opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

