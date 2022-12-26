Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 3,700 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1,213.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $414,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

SPG stock opened at $117.91 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.