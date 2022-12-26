Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 2.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

LNG opened at $155.92 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

