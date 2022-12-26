Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

