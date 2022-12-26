Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,000 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UGI by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,762,000 after buying an additional 270,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

