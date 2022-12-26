Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,000 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sunoco accounts for 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.10% of Sunoco worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sunoco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE SUN opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also

