Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

