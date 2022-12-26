Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.