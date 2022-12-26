Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

