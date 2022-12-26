Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

TROW stock opened at $111.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.