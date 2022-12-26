Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Holdings Decreased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $281.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,884. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,950 shares of company stock worth $4,921,369 and have sold 274,182 shares worth $12,223,433. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

