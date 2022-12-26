Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.03 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

