CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

