Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.