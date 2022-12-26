Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

