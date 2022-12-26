Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 2.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

