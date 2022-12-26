Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 131,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.30 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

