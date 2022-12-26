Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.