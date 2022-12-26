Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $240.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average of $237.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.