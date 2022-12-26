Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

