Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $44.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

