Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 337 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.81. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

