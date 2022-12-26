Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

