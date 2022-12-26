Aquila Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

KHC opened at $40.52 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

