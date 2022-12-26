East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 167.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

