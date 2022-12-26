1,014 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $266.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.39. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

