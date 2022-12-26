Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.