Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

