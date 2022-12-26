Insight Folios Inc Has $280,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insight Folios Inc lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

