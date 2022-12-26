Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $158.26 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 615,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $158,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NYSE:ACN opened at $266.09 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

