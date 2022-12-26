Insight Folios Inc Purchases 3,453 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

TD stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

