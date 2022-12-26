Insight Folios Inc Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.