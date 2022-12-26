Insight Folios Inc Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

