Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Lifted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 333,303 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 346,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Insider Activity

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

