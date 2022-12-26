Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 285 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.09 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

