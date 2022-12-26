Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Stryker were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.