Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

