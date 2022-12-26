Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average is $391.57.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

