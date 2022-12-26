Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.57.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.