CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

