Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 3.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $165.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

