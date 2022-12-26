Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 4,718 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in American Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 111,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.