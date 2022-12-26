684,346 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 684,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,000. Kroger accounts for 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.