Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 12,843 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.