Advocate Group LLC Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,689 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

NTR opened at $74.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

